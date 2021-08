The Group Legal and Compliance Unit of VM Group and the Victoria Mutual Foundation donated a smart television to the Homestead Place of Safety, which houses 59 young ladies between the ages of 11 and 18 years. Photographed are Selleann Barracks (left), manager, Homestead Place of Safety; Regina Owen (centre), programme administrator, Victoria Mutual Foundation; and Michelle Moncrieffe Cole, legal analyst, VM Group.