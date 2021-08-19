Foreign Affairs Ministry monitoring situation in Haiti, says no report of Jamaicans in Afghanistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says it has not received any reports of Jamaicans being killed or injured in Haiti as a result of the recent earthquake and the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

Further, the Ministry says it is not aware of any Jamaicans in Afghanistan, which is now embroiled in political turmoil.

It says that it continues to monitor the unfolding situations in both countries and is appealing to persons who are aware of Jamaicans who have been impacted by the events in Afghanistan or Haiti to contact the Ministry.

Regarding Haiti, Portfolio Minister Kamina Johnson Smith says that Jamaica is engaged through the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPEM) and remains ready to provide support through Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the relevant regional mechanism, for emergency response.

“Furthermore, anyone wishing to assist the relief efforts for Haiti may make financial contributions to a special account, managed by ODPEM, numbered 212387304, (Current Account at NCB Oxford Road Branch). The Haitian authorities advise that at this time, this approach will allow for more targeted support, given the logistical challenges which can occur with the importation of goods,” said Johnson Smith.

How to contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry

Call: 876-676-4028

Email: consular@mfaft.gov.jm

