JPS working to restore power in more communities today

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says its teams will be working today to restore electricity to customers who are still affected by outages caused by Tropical Storm Grace.

JPS says restoration is more than 95% completed in most parishes, but some communities have remained without service because of badly damaged infrastructure and access challenges.

The communities in which restoration work will be carried out today include:

Kingston & St Andrew - Cavaliers, Junction, Red Hills, Coopers Hill, August Town, Constitution Hill, Mavis Bank and surrounding areas, Glengoffe to Harken Hall and Grant Hill.

St Thomas - Aelous Valley, Cedar Valley, and New Road Bath.

Portland – Vinery and a section of Saver Hill.

St Mary - Nashville, Gibb's Hill, Grandiole, Providence, Seaton, Scott's Fall, Job's Field, Lienster, Rock River, Rock Spring, Marlborough, Big Hood, Hopewell, Sand River, Louisburg, Mosquito Hole, Esser, Johncrow Spring, Barracks River, Cape River, Bori Road, Bellfield, Orange River, Charloten Burg, Alleppo, Big & Plant, Coffee Piece, Lyndale Housing Scheme, Richmond, Fraser Hood, Dean's Pen, Kiloncholly, and Islington to Robins Bay.

Manchester - Cow Pen District, Freemans Hall, Cotton Tree and Harmonds.

St Elizabeth - Niagra, Parotte, Malvern, Bellevue, and Top Hill.

Westmoreland - Haughton Grove, Llandilo, New Hope, and Fullers Field.

St James - Bevin Avenue, Tangle River, Potosis, Glendevon, and Chesea Irwin.

Hanover - Jericho, Bessie Baker, Mount Peto, Maryland, Cascade, Pondside and Success.

Clarendon - Petro River, Aley Bridge and Tweetside.

St Ann - Watt Town and Desire.

St Catherine - Sligoville.

Trelawny – Deeside and Freeman's Hall.

“While we continue work on getting supply to the larger areas and communities that are still out, we will also be turning our attention to the small pockets and individual customers. We understand our customers' concerns and ask for your continued patience. Our teams are making every effort to get service to you as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Winsome Callum, JPS' Corporate Communications Director.

JPS is also reminding members of the public to stay away from fallen poles and power lines, as the lines may still be energised and could cause electrocution or electrical burns.

