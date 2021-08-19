MP George Wright hospitalised with COVID-19

Albert Ferguson/Gleaner Writer

Independent Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright is now hospitalised with COVID-19.

Wright was admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital after testing positive yesterday.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that Wright is expected to be transferred to the Falmouth Hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr Delroy Fray, the clinical coordinator at Cornwall Regional Hospital, informed that up to yesterday, there were 92 new COVID-19 patients at the hospital, the highest figrue since Jamaica recorded its first case in March 2020.

In the meantime, Winston Maragh, president of the Association of Local Government Authorities of Jamaica (ALGAJ) and Mayor of May Pen, is to reach out to his membership in the western region, after it was revealed that some councillors are yet to be vaccinated.

“I will have to make contact with each of them to find out why this is so because if you offer yourself as a leader you must lead,” he said.

“You cannot ask the people to act responsibly and you are not setting an example,” he added.

