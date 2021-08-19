Operations at St James Parish Court to resume on Monday

Operations at the St James Parish Court will resume on Monday, after being closed for more than a week due to COVID-19.

And the Western Regional Gun Court will resume hearing matters at the St James Parish Court starting tomorrow.

The parish court building was closed on Monday, August 8 due to COVID-19.

The Court Administration Division says operations will be conducted under strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

It says that following the closure of the parish court, the Judiciary, in collaboration with the St James Health Department, took the necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of staff and court users for the resumption of matters at the facility.

“Our staff will be operating on a shift system, which may result in delays for court users and as such we are asking persons to exercise patience when they come to the court,” said Kadiesh Fletcher, acting Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the division.

“We are also reminding the public that only those persons who are required for court will be allowed inside the court building,” she added.

The Judiciary is urging Jamaicans to redouble their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, sanitising frequently and maintaining physical distance.

