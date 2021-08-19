Pfizer vaccines arrive in Jamaica

The United States donation of 204,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine has arrived in Jamaica.

The vaccine will primarily be used to inoculate children to reduce the risk of their exposure to COVID-19.

US Charge d'Affaires Scott Feeken presented the vaccines to Prime Minister Andrew Holness and other government officials at the Norman Manley International Airport this morning.

