RADA assessing damage to agriculture sector by TS Grace

Teams from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) are assessing the extent of damage sustained by the agriculture sector from the heavy rains associated with the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.

“We have dispatched teams from RADA across the island to meet with the farmers to see what is the sort of damage that has been done on the ground. We have been getting preliminary reports of damage in parishes like St Mary, Portland, and the central part of the country. But we are still waiting to quantify some of those estimates of damage,” Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, told JIS News.

He further noted stakeholder concerns regarding the impact to the banana sector from high wind associated with the weather system.

“I did speak with Jamaica Producers this morning, and the Member of Parliament for Southeast St Mary, which has a significant banana growers' population," Green said while indicating that a clearer picture of any resulting damage was expected in short order.

