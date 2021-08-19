Williams disappointed at JTA’s finger-pointing claim

WESTERN BUREAU:

Education Minister Fayval Williams is refuting the Jamaica Teachers’ Association’s (JTA) claims that educators are being blamed for the challenges in the sector, a phenomenon which the organisation’s president, Winston Smith, said is adding to teachers’ mental distress.

“I was disappointed to hear you talk about how much blame and finger-pointing there is on our teachers for the ills of the education sector. I have been at great pains to explain why we prefer to be in a world of accountability rather than a world of blame, and let me state categorically that the Ministry of Education, under my stewardship, has never sought to blame teachers or point fingers,” Williams said as she addressed the JTA’s 57th annual general conference in Trelawny on Wednesday.

During his inaugural address on Monday, the new JTA president said that teachers are negatively affected by the blame they are forced to shoulder for the ills of the education sector as they juggle personal responsibilities while teaching amid the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith’s declaration somewhat echoed concerns made in 2019 by then JTA President Dr Garth Anderson, who urged educators to seek counselling services to avoid taking out their frustration on their students.

But Williams insisted that she seeks to emphasise accountability for teachers’ handling of educational issues rather than assigning blame as she gave the assurance that teachers’ mental health will be cared for by her ministry.

“I have called for accountability, which is not the same as blame or punishment. To be accountable means to take responsibility for results, whether those results are good or bad, and it means finding solutions for problems and applying lessons that are learned in order to improve future results,” said Williams.

“I want to assure you that the mental health of educators is of utmost importance to us here at the ministry. Our regional teams will support, facilitate, and coordinate sessions based on the needs identified, with the knowledge that schools with guidance counsellors are already designing support sessions through the comprehensive guidance and counselling programme,” the education minister added.

Public-sector teachers have previously complained of a lack of support or concern for their welfare, saying that they were unaware of any organisation, including the JTA, offering counselling or other means of care for them.

Last May, Dr Freddy James, lecturer of educational leadership in the School of Education at the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus, emphasised that teachers need adequate support to continue teaching and learning amid the COVID-19 crisis, in line with the 2030 sustainable development goal of quality education for students.

editorial@gleanerjm.com