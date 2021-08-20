48 beds donated for COVID wards

Jamaica has received 48 hospital beds from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives to support the expansion of COVID-19 wards.

The donation, worth $11.3 million, was received by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, at the handover ceremony held at St Joseph's Hospital in St Andrew on Thursday.

Tufton welcomed the contribution and said it shows the importance of global partnership in the fight against the pandemic.

“The hospital as an institution and the healthcare workers have been very keen in providing support and so the beds are going to be very important particularly now, as I said, we're seeing some nearly 90 per cent occupancy in a number of our hospital covid wards,” he said.

Tufton noted that the government will be taking the necessary steps in the coming weeks to ensure the safety of Jamaicans while containing the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Against that backdrop, the Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic, also commended the government and healthcare workers for their efforts towards fighting the pandemic.

“I'm very pleased that we can donate these beds to you. It's from the Canadian Fund for Local Initiatives. It's a small contribution to the work you've been doing. I know as well that we're looking to other ways we can support the government and the people of Jamaica in the coming weeks as well as on the Covid-front,” she stated.

Tudakovic also urged Jamaicans to get vaccinated, as an important step towards surviving against the pandemic.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.