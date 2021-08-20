556 more COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 1,356.

Those who have died are:

* A 43-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 62-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 50-year-old female from Manchester

* A 94-year-old male from St James

* A 57-year-old man from St Thomas

* A 70-year-old man from St Thomas

* A 57-year-old man from Clarendon

* A 51-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* An 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* An 89-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 67-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 87-year-old female from St Ann

* A 93-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 79-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 14 and August 18.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 171.

And three more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 116.

Meanwhile, there were 556 new cases with ages ranging from 65 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 60,488with 11,126 being active.

Of the new cases, 317 are women and 239 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 117

* St Catherine - 88

* Manchester - 84

* St James - 69

* St Elizabeth - 62

* Hanover – 45

* Westmoreland - 29

* Trelawny - 28

* Clarendon - 22

* St Ann - 11

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 0

* St Mary - 0

A total of 1,568 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 38.7%.

In the meantime, there were 29 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,628.

Some 564 persons are in hospital with 123 being moderately ill and 37 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 41,623 are at home.

