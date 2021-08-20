Be the voice of persuasion

Mandeville , Manchester

Sixty justices of the peace (JPs) who were on Thursday commissioned to serve the parish of Manchester were encouraged by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck to not only fight against societal ills, but also the pandemic through the reinforcement of accurate vaccination messages.

Chuck said that while he is hoping that vaccination does not become mandatory in Jamaica, he believes that more should be done to convince citizens of the importance of the vaccine.

“We are in a serious condition in this country. There are countries now that are mandating - people must take it (vaccine). In China, every single person has to take it. They have administered nearly two billion doses so far. I’m going to depend on you justices of the peace to dispel the misinformation, the myths the deception that is going around,” Chuck said.

He blasted those who misuse biblical doctrines as fear tactics to drive people away from vaccination.

“Far too many are telling lies on God. There is nowhere in the Bible you see these things, and even this mark of the beast, they are misinterpreting it. Nearly 5 billion doses have been [administered] around the world. You mean all five billion people are stupid?”

With several brands of the vaccines now in distribution and citizens stating their preferences, Chuck said that yesterday’s arrival of 200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should cause an increase in uptake.

“Some persons say they don’t want the AstraZeneca and that they are waiting on the Pfizer. Well, it is here now, and they are many who say say they want the one dose - the J&J. By next week, that will be here ... . At the earliest opportunity, get vaccinated. The best vaccine is the one that is available.”

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised that the Pfizer vaccines are mostly for children between the ages of 12 and 18.

While several leaders continue to push the vaccination message, Chuck highlighted the consistent competition from false sources as a problem.

“People still look on social media and are being misinformed by social media. We can get this thing behind us. The hospitals are overflowing. For the past week, the average was over 500. Last week it was over 300, and the way it is going, it may well be over 700 unless some significant actions are taken.”

He said several areas, including school reopening, will continue to be crippled if normalcy cannot be restored.

“I don’t know how much more the church leaders, political leaders, the business leaders, social leaders can do to overcome the misinformation and become enlightened about this vaccine.

“I am going to be depending on my JPs across the island to be the voice of enlightenment, to be the voice of persuasion, to urge community members to participate. The sooner 60 per cent of the island can get vaccinated, the greater the likelihood that we can start returning to normality. I am surprised that we got 300,000 doses of vaccine the other day and we still have 200,000 left.”

The 60 JPs who were commissioned on Thursday brings the number in the parish to just over 400.

The ceremony was also used to launch the Manchester Justices of the Peace Association, which is expected to have greater management of the JPs in the parish.

Chuck revealed that plans are in place for a new headquarters for JPs that will house the office of the custos, adding that an auditorium for various initiatives will be built over the next 12 months in the parish.