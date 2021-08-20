British man jumps to his death at Negril hotel

The Hanover police are now investigating a case of suspected suicide.

Forty-seven-year-old British man, John William Cohen, is suspected to have jumped to his death from the third floor of a hotel in Negril, Westmoreland.

Cohen, who is from Bromley, England, arrived in Jamaica on August 15 for a vacation.

It is believed that he might have been suffering from depression.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.