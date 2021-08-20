Man charged after being held with gun during traffic stop

The Hunts Bay Police on Thursday charged 28-year-old Ackeem Francis, otherwise called 'Skeemas', an electrician of Betram Drive, Delacree Park, Kingston 13, with breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that about 12:45 a.m, a team was in the vicinity of the intersection of Waltham Park Road and Hagley Park Road when they observed a motor vehicle at the traffic light.

The cops signalled the driver to pull over and he complied.

Francis, who was the driver, was interviewed and a search was conducted, during which a P380 firearm and seven rounds of ammunition were found, according to the police.

Francis was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

