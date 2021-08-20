Mystery death as man under COVID isolation found in tank

WESTERN BUREAU:

The police have ruled out foul play in the death of a 50-year-old taxi driver whose body was found submerged in a tank in the district of Stephen’s Run in St Elizabeth on Wednesday.

The father of two, Dayon Foster, was found by his nephew and his mother, who went in search of him after he broke isolation from his room.

He had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 after a recent trip from overseas and was to stay at the home he shares with his wife.

Reports are that about 9 p.m., Foster’s wife left him at home and went next door.

On her return, he could not be found.

After a search was launched, it was noticed that the lid to the family water tank had been removed.

Foster was subsequently found in the tank, acting Superintendent of Police Leroy Minott told The Gleaner.

T he Gleaner understands that Foster was depressed as a result of a number of issues, including the strict regulations of the isolation protocols.

Foster’s aunt, Derrilyn Gayle, described him as a very religious man who had converted to Christianity around age 12. .

“It was when he got married that he moved to Stephen’s Run,” Gayle said.

Stephen’s Run is located 2km south of Nain in southeast St Elizabeth.

