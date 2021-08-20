National Security Ministry to get report on Kartel prison interview

The Ministry of National Security is to be provided with a report within the next seven days from a probe now under way by the Department of Correctional Services into an interview conducted by a United States media outlet with incarcerated dancehall entertainer Vybz Kartel.

Part one of the viral exclusive interview with Fox 5 NY, in which the popular deejay described his cell as a dungeon, was aired on August 18 while part two was scheduled to be aired last night.

In a statement, the department said that steps are being taken to clarify the veracity of the voice in the interview.

Kartel's attorney Isat Buchanan has, however, confirmed that the voice heard in the interview is that of his client.

The department stated that no permission was granted for the interview and emphasised that it takes all breaches seriously.

“There are established protocols for individuals seeking to conduct an interview at our correctional institutions, which were not followed. No interview was authorised,” a spokesperson said in the statement.

“The leadership of the Department of Correctional Services is aware of the policy of the Government of Jamaica which forbids contraband in prisons and wishes to state that it does not endorse any unapproved privileges being given in any inmates,” the spokesperson continued.

The department said that steps are being taken to eradicate these occurrences.

Kartel, who was convicted for the murder of Clive 'Lizard' Williams along with Andre St John, Shawn Campbell and Kahiran Jones, has been the subject of defiance to contraband in prison on several occasions and was up to recently being investigated for involvement.

To date, the findings have not been released.

Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, is serving a 35-year prison sentence which he has appealed and is now waiting for the case to be heard by the Privy Council.

