PM asks Cabinet ministers to declare vaccination status

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has asked his Cabinet ministers to publicly declare their COVID-19 vaccination status.

At a press conference last night, the Prime Minister could not say if all his ministers had taken the jab.

This morning, he declared that it was critical for the public to know.

"It is very important that all our public leaders use their influence and to lead by example,” Holness said.

The prime minister was speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony in St Andrew West Central.

Subsequent to his remarks, Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie and Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams moved to the platform to declare that they are fully vaccinated, having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

“Prime Minister, I declare that I am fully vaccinated and would welcome two more shots if that is possible. I encourage everyone, the vaccination works. Don't listen to the rumour mongers. Don't listen to the mischief-makers. Get vaccinated, it saves lives,” McKenzie appealed.

- Judana Murphy

