PM says entire executive fully vaccinated

The Office of the Prime Minister is reporting that the entire executive has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Thursday night, Prime Minister Andrew Holness was asked whether all parliamentarians including his Cabinet members were inoculated.

The prime minister was not in a position to say yes.

Earlier today, the Opposition Spokesman on Health Dr Morais Guy said this was a poor reflection.

"If he's going on a thrust to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated, I think his house should be in order first," said Guy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

However, in a statement Friday afternoon, the Office of the Prime Minister said all Cabinet ministers, as well as state ministers and the attorney general, have been fully vaccinated.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.