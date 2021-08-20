Six shot in Tavern, St Andrew

Six people were this afternoon shot and injured in Tavern, St Andrew.

Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, who heads the St Andrew Central Police Division, said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. when two men drove up on a motorcycle and opened fire on a group of people.

He said the victims are in stable condition.

The police are treating the shooting as a reprisal for two murders in the area two weeks ago.

Nesbeth is urging the public to co-operate with police investigators.

"We have three persons of interest right now, although we said two persons on a bike we know that other persons are involved in a covert way," Nesbeth said.

He said the police are pursuing leads but importantly need the support of the people.

"I plead to persons to put some trust and faith in us because we want to resolve this matter," he said.

