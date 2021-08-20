Why the gov't didn't pull Dream Weekend permit amid COVID surge

Damion Mitchell/Integration Editor

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rejected claims that the Dream Weekend party series in Negril, Westmoreland, was permitted despite COVID concerns to satisfy influential organisers.

Speaking at a COVID press conference Thursday, Holness said permits had been granted for 20 large events, including Dream Weekend.

"Once we gave that period that we were approving small and large events and the approvals were granted, we thought it best not to withdraw the approvals," said Holness, explaining that there would have already been significant capital expenditure for the events.

"We had to bear all those kinds of considerations," the Prime Minister said.

Holness insisted, however, that the government "took action" to protect the public citing tightened curfew (then 8 p.m to 5 a.m on weekdays and at 3 p.m to 5 a.m on Sundays and public holidays).

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton last week conceded that there were not sufficient health officials to monitor the Dream Weekend party series.

At the time of the staging of the Dream Weekend Party, Westmoreland was on the radar of health authorities because of the high daily numbers of COVID 19 being recorded.

A day before it concluded, Permanent Secretary Dunstan Bryan disclosed that Westmoreland's Sav-la-Mar Hospital had recorded the highest rate of COVID hospitalisations at 167 per cent of its capacity.

Yesterday, the health ministry reported that the Delta variant of COVID-19 had been in Westmoreland from as early as July 4-24.

It may have been behind the rapid spread of the virus in the western parish.

