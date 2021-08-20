Wife of KD Knight dies from COVID

Pauline Knight, the wife of attorney-at-law and former Government Minister K.D Knight has died.

She had been battling COVID-19.

Mrs Knight was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and had been in intensive care.

She passed away on Friday evening.

Her People's National Party colleagues have flooded social media expressing condolences to the family.

