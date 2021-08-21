794 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 15 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,371.

Those who have died are:

* An 85-year-old male from St Ann

* A 31-year-old male from St Ann

* An 82-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 79-year-old woman from St Mary

* A 99-year-old woman from St Thomas

* A 69-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 61-year-old woman from Portland

* A 78-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 79-year-old female from Manchester

* A 94-year-old female from St Ann

* A 71-year-old woman from Clarendon

* A 51-year-old woman from St Mary

* A 78-year-old male from Westmoreland

* A 77-year-old man from Westmoreland

* An 85-year-old woman from Clarendon

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 16 and August 19.

Meanwhile, there were 794 new cases with ages ranging from 84 days to 100 years, pushing the total to 61,282 with 11,858 being active.

Of the new cases, 469 are women and 325 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 134

* St Ann - 121

* Westmoreland -81

* St James - 79

* Manchester - 79

* St Elizabeth - 71

* St Catherine - 62

* St Mary - 48

* Trelawny - 34

* Clarendon - 29

* Hanover - 28

* St Thomas - 27

* Portland - 1

A total of 2,098 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 43.8%.

In the meantime, there were 47 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,675.

Some 551 persons are in hospital with 137 being moderately ill and 76 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 42,009 are at home.

