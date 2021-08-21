Hanover man charged for attempting to smuggle cocaine

Hanover mechanic 46-year-old Errol Ellis, who is accused of attempting to export cocaine to the United States via the Sangster International Airport in St James, has been charged by cops attached to the Narcotics Division.

Ellis, who is of a Kendal address, was on Thursday charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and taking steps preparatory to exporting cocaine.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that on Sunday, August 15, Ellis arrived at the airport where he attempted to board a flight to New Jersey.

According to the police, while at the airport, he became ill and was rushed to a medical facility where he was admitted for four days under police guard.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the period of his hospitalisation, he excreted over 100 cocaine pellets weighing approximately 2.5 pounds, according to the police.

The police say the drugs have an estimated street value of US$55,000.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.