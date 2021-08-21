Parents in Clarendon support COVID vaccination drive

Assistant medical officer for Clarendon Kimberly Dunkley says she's very pleased with the large turnout at the vaccination blitz at the Denbigh Primary School in May Pen, Clarendon.

Traffic along Jackson Street is currently moving at a slow pace as both sides of the road are crammed with vehicles as people wait to get access to the vaccination site.

The rain did not deter parents from coming out with their children as the various areas at the site appeared very busy.

Michelle Israel, who took her daughter Nicola Thompson to the blitz, told The Gleaner that she believes that it is important for Jamaicans to get vaccinated.

"I got my two shots already so I feel comfortable to know that she got vaccinated. She has to take public taxi and everything," Israel shared.

She said it was a smooth process for her daughter, adding that she is not afraid of needles.

At Clarendon College, the Stuart Hall Auditorium was packed with parents and their children waiting to be vaccinated.

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

