University student wins Jamaica 60 logo design competition

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange has announced that a university student from Central Village, St Catherine – Bobby Smith – has won the Jamaica 60 logo design competition.

Grange met the designer at her offices in New Kingston on Wednesday, where they signed the agreement for the use of the design.

“I really want to commend you for your skill and your creativity. I think this is a wonderful logo,” Grange said. “We really look forward to using this image to promote our Diamond Jubilee.”

The young artist said he wanted to depict freedom with his design.

“This is our independence, we’re our own country … I would say [the design] is basically pertaining to freedom and the fact that we’re our independent nation, we’re autonomous and we are creative also. When people look at it, I want them to see Jamaica – how diversified we are, how creative we are as a people, and how impactful we are,” Smith said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The competition, which was open to Jamaican designers on the island and across the world, saw more than 260 designs. Smith’s entry was selected by a panel drawn from the creative sectors, including graphic design and advertising. He will receive a prize of US$2,500.

Smith said he will use the prize to help fund his postgraduate studies at The University of the West Indies (UWI) at Cave Hill, Barbados.

He said he was elated to win the design competition which his schoolmates at UWI, Mona had encouraged him to enter.

“When I got the call that I was the winner I was like ‘Is someone really playing a prank on me?’ I didn’t know how to feel at that moment, but everything started to sink in. It’s such a blessing, trust me. It’s a real honour to have won.”

The Jamaica 60 logo features a stylised hummingbird in mid-flight that forms the number 60. The black, green and gold colours of the hummingbird symbolise the Jamaican flag. The logo also features the word ‘Jamaica’ in capital letters.

Grange said there are opportunities for Jamaican businesses to use the Jamaica 60 logo in merchandising.

“Private entities can use the emblem but they will have to negotiate arrangements with the Jamaica 60 Secretariat for the use of the logo, which can be used on a wide variety of products and in various media,” Grange said.