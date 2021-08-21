Woman accuses cops in Clarendon of abuse

Clarendon resident Mitzie Mtchell is accusing cops in the parish of abuse and excessive force after she was allegedly pepper sprayed in May Pen earlier today.

According to Mitchell, she was sprayed with the substance while she was video recording cops allegedly beating a female vendor.

"I am terrified of the brutality of the police towards human beings, and moreso towards women. They are aggressive and have no sense of remorse. As a returning resident, I am feeling afraid of being in my own country," said Mitchell.

She said she was at the May Pen Market around to 3 p.m. when she noticed cops accosting the vendor for not wearing a mask.

"The next thing I know they where pulling her and she was asking why, the tallest officer went to his waistband and removed a metal object which he then flashed, and I realised it was a metal stick and he started hitting the lady. She started grabbing for the stick and all three proceeded to drag the woman to the jeep," she told The Gleaner

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"I started videoing and bawling out to them that she is a woman, and that is wicked how they are doing the woman.

“The tallest policeman then reached again for his waist and removed an object and proceeded to spray a liquid substance in my eyes which immediately started to burn," she said.

The woman said onlookers assisted her to a taxi and she was taken to the May Pen Hospital for treatment.

Acting head of operations of the Clarendon Police, Deputy Superintendent Owen Brown, told The Gleaner the cops attempted to arrest the vendor for a COVID breach as she was not wearing a mask.

According to him, the woman resisted and a tussle ensued.

"She even assaulted one of my officers. She bit one of my officers who is currently at the hospital seeking treatment," he said.

Brown said the vendor will be charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.