551 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more fatalities

Seventeen more persons have died from COVID-19 in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 1,388.

Those who have died are:

* A 62-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 77-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 63-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 75-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 41-year-old female from Hanover

* A 92-year-old woman from Hanover

* A 68-year-old man from St James

* A 72-year-old man from St James

* A 61-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 73-year-old male from St Ann

* A 67-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* An 83-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 69-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 59-year-old female from Clarendon

* An 88-year-old female from St Ann

* A 76-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 67-year-old woman from Hanover.

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 16 and August 20.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 118.

Meanwhile, there were 551 new cases with ages ranging from nine days to 101 years, pushing the total to 61,833 with 12,344 being active.

Of the new cases, 337 are women and 214 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew – 115

* St Catherine - 91

* St Ann - 88

* St James - 73

* Manchester - 57

* Westmoreland - 28

* Trelawny - 28

* St Mary - 18

* Hanover - 16

* St Thomas - 12

* Portland - 10

* Clarendon - 8

* St Elizabeth - 7

A total of 1,389 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 44.1%.

In the meantime, there were 46 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,721.

Some 573 persons are in hospital with 114 being moderately ill, 82 severely ill and 56 critically ill.

Nine persons are in government quarantine, while 43,253 are at home.

