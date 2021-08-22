Councillor wants Braes River water problem addressed

Councillor for the Braes River division in St Elizabeth Donovan Pagon is calling for the National Water Commission (NWC) to address the water problem in the Braes River community.

Residents complain that they have been without the commodity for days.

Pagon says he has asked the commission to urgently address the situation.

“I just sent a message to the manager of the NWC responsible for this area asking him to deal with the situation at the Bogue pump. The problem has to do with electricity. This normally causes damage to the pump,” said Pagon.

The residents say during situations like these they would usually go to the river in the area to catch water, but cannot do so due to the no-movement days as part of the COVID curfew.

Jamaicans are to remain indoors today, tomorrow and on Tuesday.

