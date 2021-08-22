Fire at Jamalco plant in Clarendon

A massive fire has broken out at the Jamalco alumina plant in Hayes, Clarendon.

It is reported that a flange blew on the Bunker C oil line.

Company firemen are being hampered in their effort to pump water.

Firefighters from the May Pen Fire Department have since arrived to help.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

More details soon.

