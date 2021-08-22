More groups added to curfew exemption

The police are reporting that two more groups have been added to the list of categories of persons who are allowed to traverse to and from work during the no-movement periods.

They are money transfer and remittance agents and persons employed at, or who operate, farm stores.

In addition to these two groups, churches have been permitted to operate on Sunday, August 22; Sunday, August 29, and Sunday, September 5.

The police are reminding persons who fall into the exempt categories to ensure that they have proper identification, and where necessary, authorisation letters, to establish the legitimacy of their claim when stopped by the police.

The full list of 52 categories of exempt persons can be found on the police's website at www.jcf.gov.jm. Click here

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

How to get information

Persons can seek clarification from their local police or contact the JCF COVID Response Centre at 876-702-5102, 876-702-6, 876-702-5108-9.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.