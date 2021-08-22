Pipeline break disrupts water to some St Andrew communities

The National Water Commission is reporting that its teams are currently carrying out emergency repairs to a broken pipeline in the vicinity of Fairway Avenue and Old Hope Road in St Andrew.

The work is estimated to be completed on or before 7 pm today.

Areas affected include Lady Musgrave and all roads leading off, Fairway Avenue and all roads leading off, and New Kingston and all roads leading off.

The NWC says it regrets any inconvenience this disruption may cause and is urging customers to be understanding.

