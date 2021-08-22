PM, wife accompany sons for Pfizer vaccination

Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife, Juliet, today accompanied their sons Adam and Matthew to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The jab was administered at Jamaica College in St Andrew.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently undertaking a four-day vaccination drive, which started yesterday, to inoculate children.

The focus is on those who are 12 and older with underlining illnesses as well as children 15 to 18 who are set to sit internal and external examinations.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton yesterday disclosed that about 13,000 people, mostly students, were vaccinated on the first day of the vaccination blitz.

Jamaica on Thursday received 208,260 doses of the vaccine from the United States.

This is the first tranche of a donation of approximately 600,000 doses.

