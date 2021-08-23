879 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

Fourteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,402.

The deceased are:

* A 57-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 68-year-old man from St Ann

* A 67-year-old female from St Ann

* A 68-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 71-year-old woman from Westmoreland

* A 75-year-old female from Westmoreland

* An 83-year-old female from Westmoreland

* A 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 39-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 77-year-old man from St Mary

* A 77-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 82-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 86-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 66-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 20 and August 21.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 172.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 120.

Meanwhile, there were 879 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 96 years, pushing the total to 62,712 with 13,140 being active.

Of the new cases, 509 are women and 370 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 145

* Manchester - 121

* St James - 109

* Westmoreland - 109

* St Catherine - 105

* St Elizabeth - 60

* Clarendon – 56

* Hanover - 52

* Trelawny – 48

* St Thomas - 42

* St Ann - 17

* St Mary - 13

* Portland - 2

A total of 2,710 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 43.9%.

In the meantime, there were 66 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,787.

Some 607 persons are in hospital with 125 being moderately ill, 83 severely ill and 60 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 44,942 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.