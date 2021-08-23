Application process for exporters goes online

Starting today, exporters applying to the Trade Board for certificates of origin will be required to do so online.

This is in keeping with the decision to transition from the existing manual process to an electronic service to obtain certificates.

The online process will also satisfy the requirements under the respective free trade agreements while facilitating expeditious, seamless, and more timely service delivery.

Additionally, the digital process will significantly reduce the level or extent of physical interaction among stakeholder users, thereby aiding in limiting the transmission of the pervasive coronavirus (COVID-19).

A certificate of origin verifies that exported goods are certified as of Jamaican origin and is forwarded to the relevant regulatory agencies in the recipient countries ahead of the shipments' arrival.

This enables the importer to benefit from preferential tariff rates under the respective free trade agreements.

It also enables the importer or his agent to initiate and complete the clearance process.

Digitisation of the certificate forms part of the Government's initiative for increased efficiency and ease of doing business under the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) Project, for which the Jamaica Customs Agency is the lead implementing entity.

JSWIFT is tailored to provide traders and their representatives with access to fully automated services related to cross-border trade provided by state Border Regulatory Agencies, thereby enabling clients to conduct seamless and timely electronic transactions.

JSWIFT Project Manager, André Williams, told JIS News that in preparation for the August 23 roll-out of the new process, the JSWIFT Project Team has been facilitating a series of stakeholder training sessions, in addition to initiating a pilot, now underway, which commenced on June 22.

Williams said the training sessions, which started in July, and are continuing throughout August, have been successful so far.

Williams said the stakeholder feedback has, to date, been positive, noting that several business interests, particularly those outside Kingston, are elated that the service is now fully digitised.

Additionally, he said stakeholders already using it have indicated that it is very convenient.

“We are doing everything to ensure that all is in place so that when utilisation of the system becomes mandatory, everything will go well,” Williams stated.

