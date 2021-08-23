Changes to court operations on no-movement days

The Court Administration Division says operations at courts across Jamaica have been revised in response to the no-movement days under the COVID curfew.

The division's director of communications Kadiesh Fletcher informed that all courts will close early on these days.

Fletcher stated that while courts are exempt under the Disaster Risk Management Act, the division foresees there will be a challenge for some persons to appear in court and also for staff who ordinarily require public transportation.

As a result, on no-movement days, courts will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 1:00 p.m., said Fletcher.

Other areas of operations to be impacted are:

Bail

Reporting conditions for bail are suspended for persons reporting to police stations on no-movement days.

Reporting conditions will be reinstated immediately after the expiration of no-movement days.

Parish Courts

Only emergency matters will be heard at parish courts. New dates have been assigned for matters that were listed on no-movement days (August 23, 24, 30 and 31). Persons may access these dates on the parish court's website (www.parishcourt.gov.jm) or by calling 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 1-888-429-5269.

Corporate Area Civil Court

Persons who had matters listed at the Corporate Area Civil Court on Monday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 24, 2021, are to attend on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Corporate Area Traffic Court

The Traffic Court will only be facilitating matters where persons have been arrested on warrants. Persons whose matters were scheduled on August 23 and 24, 2021, are to attend court on October 11 and 12, 2021 respectively. Where these dates are not feasible, persons may contact the court to reschedule their matters.

Court of Appeal

The Registry at the Court of Appeal will be closed on all no-movement days (August 23, 24, 30 and 31).

Supreme Court

The Registries at the Supreme Court will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 1:00 p.m. on no movement days.

How to get information

Persons may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or toll-free at 1-888-429-5269 or via email at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.

