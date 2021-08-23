Curfew imposed in Frazer's Content

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

The community of Frazer's Content and surrounding areas in St Catherine are now under a 48-hour curfew.

It began at 6 p.m. on Sunday and will end at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

It covers sections of Green Acres and Ebony Vale.

The area is swarmed by police and military personnel manning checkpoints.

"We are searching for criminals," a senior security operative told The Gleaner.

He requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the media.

"Intelligence suggests that murder suspects, gunmen and other persons of interest are in the space. We are aware that acts of reprisal are likely, so we are preventing anything criminal," he said.

Frazer's Content is near the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.

In May, a Toyota Coaster bus laden with mourners was attacked by gunmen.

Two persons attending a funeral were shot dead.

