KPH morgue, Bustamante hospital not full

Health officials are disputing reports that the Bustamante Hospital for Children in St Andrew and the morgue at the Kingston Public Hospital are full.

Chief medical officer in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie says no patient is in the overflow ward, adding that general beds are also available.

Bisasor-McKenzie says only seven COVID-positive children are admitted at the hospital, noting that they are being housed in the isolation area.

According to her, none of these patients are severely ill or require oxygen.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer at Kingston Public Hospital Burknell Stewart says reports that the morgue at the institution is full are not true.

According to him, claims to the contrary are misinformation.

He says KPH has a contracted morgue service and the hospital facility is only used as a holding area pending the arrival of the contractor.

