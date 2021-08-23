NEPA warns against illegal bird hunting during no-movement periods

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is warning game bird hunters to desist from hunting during curfew periods and on no-movement days.

During the first weekend, the agency says it received several reports of illegal activities where hunters were actively hunting during the curfew hours on Saturday and on Sunday.

In response, the agency says it will be increasing its monitoring and enforcement activities.

Hunters found in breach will be arrested and charged.

They may be fined up to $100,000 and or face three months in prison.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Hunters charged will also be reported to the Firearm Licensing Authority for breaches of the Firearm Act.

The 2021 Game Bird Hunting Season opened on Saturday, August 21.

In light of the designation of no-movement days, hunting is prohibited during curfew hours and on Sundays.

The public is being encouraged to report all illegal hunting.

How to make a report

Call NEPA at 876-754-7540, toll-free weekdays 888-991-5005, 119 or the nearest police station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.