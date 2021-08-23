Pregnant COVID-positive American dies in Montego Bay

A 34-year-old pregnant American woman has died at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James. She had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Western Regional Health Authority says she was staying at a hotel in the tourism resilient corridor and developed COVID symptoms.

She was reportedly isolated at the hotel and taken to the Noel Holmes on August 16.

The woman was later transferred to Cornwall Regional where she reportedly developed complications and died this morning.

It is reported that she had initially refused to go to a hospital for medical treatment.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Her family was also considering flying back to the United States.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.