Senior Parish Judge dies from COVID complications

Senior Parish Judge Stanley Clarke has died.

He had been tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Clarke, who worked in Trelawny for several years was on June 3 this year transferred to St Ann as the senior parish judge.

He was in his late 50s.

Clarke has been a judge for more than 17 years.

The death has shocked the legal fraternity.

"At this time there is unimaginable grief, shock and pain," said Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.

He described Clarke as a dedicated public servant.

Before becoming a judge, Clarke worked at the Ministry of Health and The Attorney General's Chambers.

Sykes has extended sympathies to Clarke's family.

