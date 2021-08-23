Shipment of J&J vaccine to arrive in Jamaica tonight

Jamaica is set to get its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine today.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton this morning disclosed in a tweet that the doses are to arrive in the island tonight.

He did not state how many doses are in the shipment.

The expected arrival is the first tranche of almost 1.9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine purchased by the Government.

This will bring to three the number of vaccine brands available to Jamaicans.

The AstraZenaca and Pfizer vaccines are currently being used to inoculate citizens against the virus.

