Two held in murder of 81-year-old St Ann man

The St Ann police have arrested two persons in relation to the murder of 81-year-old retired chef Norman Campbell of Goshen district in Brown's Town, St Ann.

Shortly before 2 p.m Sunday, Campbell was found unresponsive and with a wound to the head

The police were called and he was taken to the St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis told The Gleaner on Monday that the two persons who have been picked up are likely to be charged with murder.

Francis has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased saying the police community safety unit will offer grief counselling.

The deputy superintendent is also urging persons with information on the murder to contact the police.

Meanwhile, the police are intensifying investigations into the murder of Ocho Rios businessman Orville Grant.

Grant, popularly known as Bash, who was shot dead on Saturday night in Buckfield, Ocho Rios when he was pounced on by three men as he spoke with a friend.

His licensed firearm was stolen.

A homemade firearm and several 9mm casings were recovered from the scene.

