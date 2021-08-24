752 additional COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 15 more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,417.

Those who have died are:

* A 75-year-old woman from St James

* A 75-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 80-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 68-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 63-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 58-year-old male from St James

* A 49-year-old man from Manchester

* An 89-year-old male from St Mary

* A 76-year-old woman from St Ann

* A 67-year-old man from Clarendon

* A 56-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 66-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 66-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 49-year-old man from St Ann

* A 66-year-old woman from Clarendon

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 18 and August 22.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 121.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, there were 752 new cases with ages ranging from 12 days to 98 years, pushing the total to 63,464 with 13,820 being active.

Of the new cases, 450 are women and 302 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 126

* Kingston and St Andrew - 113

* St James - 70

* St Ann - 70

* Westmoreland - 68

* St Thomas – 55

* Trelawny - 46

* St Elizabeth - 45

* Clarendon - 44

* Manchester - 41

* Hanover - 39

* Portland - 22

* St Mary - 13

A total of 1,751 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 48.7%.

In the meantime, there were 56 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,843.

Some 589 persons are in hospital with 179 being moderately ill, 90 are severely ill, and 59 are critical.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 42,718 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.