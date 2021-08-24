Growth & Jobs | Graduates must develop 'soft skills' for successful employment

Dr Ransford Davidson, business relationship and sales manager at JN Bank, is lamenting that some students are leaving school without the non-technical skills required for them to successfully carry out their job functions.

He noted that while this current generation of students leaving the school system is probably the most qualified in history, some employers often complain that they are lacking in non-technical skills such as critical thinking, time management, and teamwork.

“As a manager at one of Jamaica’s leading financial institutions, I can attest that this is the case with some young hires. They are highly motivated, smart, and well-qualified. However, some lack the soft skills that are needed for them to succeed in performing their jobs,” Davidson said.

“I can tell you that employers are not looking for people who simply work hard and do what they are told. What they are looking for, and expect, are employees who will be flexible and able to work independently,” the JN Bank manager said.

He was addressing educators at the recently held Annual Back to Secondary School Leaders Conference at the Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny.

Davidson is, therefore, urging educators to continue to place emphasis on assisting students to develop these soft skills as they are highly valued by employers in the current job market. “And will also continue to be valuable in the future as the increase in technology in the workplace leads to a significant need for problem solving and creativity.”

He noted that a great way to introduce soft-skills development in the classroom is through project-based learning. Davidson said that by moving towards a more independent model of teaching in which students are encouraged to discover the answers for themselves and to think critically and creatively, teachers are allowing them to simultaneously learn new information while developing crucial research and critical-thinking skills.

He said that students should be given the responsibility to make some decisions for themselves, think creatively, and develop confidence in their own resourcefulness.

“Additionally, engaging students in group projects or activities encourages them to work closely within a team, communicate, build relationships, delegate, take responsibility, and solve problems,” he pointed out.

He further noted that working in silos is counterproductive for adulthood as nearly all current jobs are a team effort.

“Employers, therefore, want people who understand how to manage a project, how to deliver a product on time and on budget. and how to work in teams with little or no oversight,” he said.