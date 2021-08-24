Jamaica hits record 21,000 COVID vaccinations in one day

The Health Ministry is reporting that Jamaica on Tuesday hit a record one-day tally of 21,000 COVID vaccinations.

The Pfizer vaccine was being administered islandwide except at the Mona Aging and the University Hospital of the West Indies where the AstraZeneca vaccine was being delivered to adults only.

The Health Ministry said 40 per cent of those vaccinated Tuesday were students 12 to 18 years.

The government has approved the use of the AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines in Jamaica.

It is targeting vaccinating 65 per cent of the population by March next year.

Tuesday's figure would push the vaccine tally closer to the 350,000 milestone for people who have received at least their first dose of the two-dose vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson is a single-dose vaccine.

Overall, more than 480,000 doses of COVID vaccines have now been administered in Jamaica.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has acknowledged that the long waiting time for many Jamaicans at vaccination sites across the island on Tuesday.

He has promised to "build on the process" to make delivery more efficient.

The vaccination programme continues today with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer brands.

Tufton said in a few days, the ministry will begin administering the Johnson & Johnson brand.

