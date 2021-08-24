JAMPRO appoints honorary investment adviser for Florida

South Florida businessman Anthony Barbar has been officially appointed Jamaica’s honorary investment adviser (HIA) for the state of Florida, USA, by the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT).

With approximately 40 years of experience as a strategic consultant and adviser, Barbar has committed to promoting Jamaica’s investment opportunities and business interests in the United States.

An expert in international business, Barbar has spearheaded the acquisition, planning, designing, financing, development and sales of several large upscale residential communities and commercial mixed-use projects. He is president and CEO of Barbar & Associates, a premier real estate consulting firm based in Boca Raton, Florida. With these skills and his extensive business network, the new HIA aims to attract investments to Jamaica from both the diaspora and non-Jamaicans to boost the island’s economy.

At a recent signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding, Jamaica Consul General Oliver Mair expressed his enthusiasm for working with Barbar on this initiative to enhance Jamaica’s economic development. According to Mair, “We’re happy to welcome Barbar, who has done an extensive amount of commercial work, local and international. And with his years of business experience and significant influence, especially in real estate in the Boca Raton area, this should augur well for Jamaica.”

JAMPRO President Diane Edwards joined the ceremony virtually and welcomed Barbar to the team, noting that his expertise and his business acumen would be beneficial to JAMPRO’s mission to drive economic development through growth in investment and export. It is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce. The HIA initiative is part of JAMPRO and MFAFT’s Economic Diplomacy Programme, which is designed to enhance Jamaica’s international visibility as a destination for business. Described as a highly sought-after consultant, Barber is often tapped by community leaders to advise on various projects because of his ability to analyse, evaluate, and develop strategic plans that accomplish the diverse objectives of many stakeholders.

Because of its proximity and large Jamaican population, Florida is considered a strategic market. It is expected that with Barbar’s interventions, investments will increase from that region.

His work with academic institutions includes appointments to the board of trustees of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) (2008-2020);chairman (2013-2020): and Palm Beach Atlantic University board of trustees (2000-2012). He was named the Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce 2013 Business Leader of the Year. In 2018, he received the Sun Sentinel Excalibur Award. In 2019, he received the Maverick Lifetime Contribution Award from FAU’s Tech Runway. He is also a member of The Orange Bowl Committee and chairs the executive committee of the Boca Raton Bowl.

He is a graduate of FAU in international business and the former chair of its National Alumni Association.