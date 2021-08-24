More water woes for sections of Trelawny

Sections of Trelawny are to continue to experience disruption in water supply for the next week as the

National Water Commission's (NWC) Duanvale Deep Well facility is still facing issues.

The NWC says operations at the plant are being impacted by a mechanical issue.

It says it is working to restore operations at the facility.

This is estimated to happen by Saturday, September 4.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Until then, the communities of Duanvale, Duanvale Housing Scheme, Chester, Perth Town, Reserve, Graves End, and Garreadu will continue to experience water woes.

The NWC regrets the inconvenience caused and is craving the continued patience and understanding of its valued customers.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.