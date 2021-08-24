St Andrew community without electricity due to downed JPS utility pole

A downed Jamaica Public Service (JPS) utility pole has left customers in a section of Russell Heights, St Andrew without power.

Director of corporate communications at JPS, Winsome Callum, told The Gleaner that the pole which fell this morning was not rotten.

“The saturation of the soil from Tropical Storm Grace caused the steel rail that supported the pole to shift. The movement was sufficient to cause a domino effect, which brought down the pole and lines.”

Callum explained that such an occurrence is not unusual after periods of rain.

JPS is already at the location replacing the pole and customers can expect to have service restored by 2 p.m.

Callum was unable to provide information on the number of customers affected.

She said that JPS teams have been on the lookout for potential movement of poles and other infrastructure and are being proactive to prevent these situations.

Meanwhile, she said power has been restored to customers who were left with electricity from the passage of Tropical Storm Grace last week.

Some 100,000 people were affected.

