St Catherine man charged with murder of stepson
Thirty-three-year-old Marco Dacres, otherwise called 'Shortman', a farmer of Byles district in Kitson Town, St Catherine, has been charged with the murder of his stepson.
The deceased is 24-year-old Shawn Wynter.
The incident happened at their home on the night of August 12.
The police report that the men had an argument that developed into a fight.
Wynter reportedly used a shovel to hit Dacres after which it is alleged that Dacres used a knife to stab Wynter in the chest.
Wynter was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Dacres later turned in himself to the police where he gave a caution statement and an interview was conducted.
He was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.
