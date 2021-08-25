14 more COVID-19 deaths, 367 new cases

Jamaica has recorded 14 more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,431.

Those who have died are:

* An 82-year-old man from Clarendon

* A 73-year-old woman from Clarendon

* An 85-year-old woman from St James

* A 72-year-old female from St James

* A 72-year-old female from St James

* A 69-year-old woman from St James

* A 69-year-old female from St Ann

* A 65-year-old Female from St Ann

* An 82-year-old male from Portland

*A 57-year-old female from St Catherine

*An 86-year-old woman from Westmoreland

*A 69-year-old man from Westmoreland

*A 67-year-old woman from Westmoreland

*An 80-year-old female from Westmoreland

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 21 and August 23.

And 12 more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 133.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Meanwhile, there were 367 new cases with ages ranging from 18 days to 99 years, pushing the total to 63,831 with 14,128 being active.

Of the new cases, 220 are women and 147 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 80

* Westmoreland -75

* St James - 64

* Trelawny - 28

* St Catherine - 28

* St Thomas - 28

* Hanover - 24

* St Mary - 21

* Manchester - 15

* St Ann - 13

* St Elizabeth - 6

* Portland - 4

* Clarendon - 2

A total of 1,033 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 44.4%.

In the meantime, there were 33 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,876.

Some 664 persons are in hospital with 193 being moderately ill, 92 severely ill and 61 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 47,487 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.