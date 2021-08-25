Financial institutions resilient in the face of COVID – BOJ

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says that balance sheets of deposit-taking institutions continue to indicate that they are growing, properly capitalised and are in compliance with prudent liquidity standards.

Governor Richard Byles said notwithstanding the “moderating impact” of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, loan growth for these institutions has remained “fairly resilient”, despite a slowing in the pace.

Byles advised that the stock of private-sector loans and advances recorded year-on-year growth of 8.8 per cent in March, relative to 15.8 per cent for the corresponding period in 2020.

“Loan quality for the system, while naturally showing some weakening, remains well below our threshold for concern and is fully provided for by the system,” he added while speaking during the BOJ's recent digital quarterly media briefing.

Byles also advised that financial institutions have facilitated clients with approximately $210 billion in payment accommodations since the pandemic's onset.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He pointed out, however, that the outstanding stock of moratoria, as of February 2021, totalled $65 billion, reflecting a significant decline since the start of the pandemic.

The BOJ governor said within the context of the fall in the stock of loans under moratorium, the improving economic environment as well as the financial system's strong capacity to absorb unexpected losses, the central bank reached an agreement with finance holding companies and deposit-taking institutions in April to resume the distribution of dividends to large shareholders.

“However, given that significant uncertainties associated with the pandemic remain, the Bank continues to urge financial institutions to remain prudent in their decision to declare and distribute dividends,” Byles emphasised.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.